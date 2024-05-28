Thieves had actor Johnny Wactor's car raised on jack before deadly shooting, police say

What to Know "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed Saturday in downtown Los Angeles after encountering a group of catalytic converter thieves, the LAPD says.

Wactor, who was returning to his car after a bartending shift, was shot without provocation, police say.

The actor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22.

Three people who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from actor Johnny Wactor's car had the vehicle raised on a floor jack when the 'General Hospital' star encountered them in downtown Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Wactor was shot and killed by one of the thieves without provocation, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement issued Tuesday that included new details about the shooting early Saturday morning.

Wactor had just finished his shift as a bartender at a nearby bar. He was returning to his car when he encountered the thieves just before 3:30 a.m., witnesses told police.

"When Wactor arrived at his vehicle, he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter," police said in a statement. "Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals."

Automobile catalytic converters contain precious metals that thieves try to re-sell.

The three individuals were wearing dark clothing and left the scene in a dark sedan after the shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. More detailed descriptions of the attackers and the getaway vehicle were not immediately available.

Wactor died at a hospital.

No arrests were reported in the killing that left Wactor's friends, family and colleagues in mourning.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital'' from 2020-22. Other credits included "Westworld,'' "The OA,'' "NCIS,'' "Station 19,'' "Criminal Minds'' and "Hollywood Girl."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the ABC daytime drama posted Sunday on X.

Anyone with information about the attackers was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit Crime Stoppers.