Live Updates: Processions Converge on Downtown LA for George Floyd Memorial

Processions from around Southern California led by hearses culminated at a downtown Los Angeles intersection with a memorial service in honor of George Floyd.

Vehicle processions departed from Long Beach, South LA, the San Fernando Valley and Santa Ana, then converged on downtown Los Angeles for the rally and service at midday.

More protests are expected Monday, starting as early as 11:30 a.m.

Floyd died May 25 during an arrest outside a grocery store Minneapolis, where he was pinned under the knee of an officer who was fired, then charged with second-degree murder. Floyd will be remembered this week at memorial services in Houston, where he grew up before moving to Minnesota.

We’ll provide updates below on protests and other events.

12:09 a.m. Update: Memorial Service in Downtown LA

A memorial service is underway at a downtown Los Angeles intersection after processions led by hearses from around SoCal arrived at the site.

10:54 a.m. Update: Desert Hot Springs

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is underway in Desert

Hot Springs. About a dozen demonstrators showed up about 9 a.m. in front of a

shopping center at 14200 Palm Drive, some carrying signs saying "Latinx 4

Black Lives'' and "Say His Name, George Floyd.'' The protest was set to go

until 2 p.m.

10:10 a.m. Update: Long Beach Procession

About 50 cars left Long Beach for downtown LA, where a midday service in honor of George Floyd is scheduled.

Update 9:46 a.m.: Car Procession

Cars, some adorned with messages, gathered in Long Beach and other locations for a procession into downtown LA.