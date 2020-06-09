Live Updates: Church Bells to Toll in a Show of Solidarity

Bells at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will toll for eight minutes and 46 seconds Tuesday in a show of solidarity on the day George Floyd will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston.

Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The Los Angeles Archdiocese invited parishes in Southern California to ring bells and offer Mass and prayers for Floyd and those fighting racial injustice.

More protest marches and rallies were planned throughout Southern California. We’ll have updates below.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Black Lives Matter will protest at the corner of Campus Road and York Boulevard in Highland Park.

Noon - 4:30 p.m.

A protest on the grass field outside Norwalk City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd.

1 p.m.

A High Schoolers for Black Lives Matter march from Veterans Park, 4117 Overland Ave., in Culver City to the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division station, 12312 Culver Blvd.

3 p.m.

Protesters will rally at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Lucile Avenue.

5 p.m.

In Orange County, a rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in front of the YMCA at 29831 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel.