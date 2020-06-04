Live Updates: Remembering George Floyd on Another Day of Protests in SoCal

After more than a week of protests following the death of George Floyd, more demonstrations are planned Thursday in Southern California as mourners remember the 46-year-old man at the heart of the nationwide movement.

A memorial is scheduled for Floyd in Minneapolis. Click here for live coverage.

In Southern California, more protests are expected as communities consider another night of curfews. In LA County, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that his department will no longer enforce curfews, leaving the decision up to local jurisdictions.

We’ll have updates on today’s developments below.

Update 10:05 a.m.: Curfew in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita will have a curfew in place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m. Friday. Beverly Hills has also announced a curfew for the same hours.

Update: 9:45 a.m.: LAPD Issues Statement on Protests

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning on this week's protests and arrests. The statement included a reference to police conduct, urging anyone who believes they witnessed misconduct to contact the department.

Update 9:37 a.m.: No Curfew Enforcement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Thursday that his department will no longer enforce curfews. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet that other jurisdictions are free to do as they please. Supervisor Janice Hahn told the LA Times the curfews seemed warranted Sunday and Monday, but that they now appear to be resulting in the arrests of peaceful protesters instead of looters and vandals.