Get a Free Flu Shot at LA County Libraries Into November

No appointments are necessary at the clinics, nor is proof of insurance.

See the list of dates and locations below.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are getting most people's attention lately, health officials are warning that flu season is also upon us, and the LA County Library will host a series of clinics starting next week to offer free flu inoculations.

It will be the eighth consecutive year the library has worked with the county Department of Public Health to provide flu shots, with about 2,500 immunizations provided last year.

"The well-being of our staff and customers is always on our minds,'' LA County Library Director Skye Patrick said in a statement. "Working with Public Health to make flu immunization clinics available to our customers allows us to provide them with a valuable resource to keep them and their lovedmones healthy.''

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

