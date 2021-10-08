los angeles county

Get a Free Flu Shot at LA County Libraries Into November

With all the talk of COVID-19 vaccines, don't forget about the flu, which experts say may be a severe season this year.

By City News Service

@aneyefordetails | Twenty20

What to Know

  • Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.
  • No appointments are necessary at the clinics, nor is proof of insurance.
  • See the list of dates and locations below.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are getting most people's attention lately, health officials are warning that flu season is also upon us, and the LA County Library will host a series of clinics starting next week to offer free flu inoculations.

It will be the eighth consecutive year the library has worked with the county Department of Public Health to provide flu shots, with about 2,500 immunizations provided last year.

"The well-being of our staff and customers is always on our minds,'' LA County Library Director Skye Patrick said in a statement. "Working with Public Health to make flu immunization clinics available to our customers allows us to provide them with a valuable resource to keep them and their lovedmones healthy.''

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

The library's clinics will be held:

  • Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Malibu Library, 23519 W. Civic Center Way
  • Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m.: Angelo M. Iacobani Library, 4990 Clark Ave., Lakewood
  • Oct. 20, 12 - 3 p.m.: Culver City Julian Dixon Library, 4975 Overland Ave.
  • Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
  • Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. Third St.
  • Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon: Rowland Heights Library, 1850 Nogales St.
  • Oct. 28, 12:30-3:30 p.m.: Rosemead Library, 8800 Valley Blvd
  • Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m.: Compton Library, 240 W. Compton Blvd.
  • Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Lancaster Library, 601 W. Lancaster Blvd.
  • Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m.: San Fernando Library, 217 N. Maclay Ave.
  • Nov. 4, 1-4 p.m.: Sorensen Library, 6934 Broadway, Whittier
  • Nov. 9, noon-4 p.m.: La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.
  • Nov. 10, 1-4 p.m.: Huntington Park Library, 6518 Miles Ave
