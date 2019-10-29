The Santa Ana winds are worsening fire conditions throughout Southern California, and many residents have come under evacuation orders as active blazes threaten their homes. In response, several companies have come forward to offer resources to affected residents.

Lodging

Airbnb is offering free temporary housing to relief workers and evacuees displaced by the Tick and Getty fires through Nov. 7 as part of its Open Homes program. The company activated the program last week, and an estimated 570 hosts in the Los Angeles area have opened their listings for no cost.

Hosts who have lodging available that is not currently open to displaced neighbors or relief workers may create a listing on the Airbnb site. A map of available homes and information on how to create a listing can be found here.

Those affected by fire danger may also call the Airbnb hotline at 650-249-3242 to book lodging.

Storage

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to those affected by wildfires. A list of participating U-Haul facilities can be found here.

Transportation Services

In response to the Getty, Old Water and Tick Fires, Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each through Nov. 4 to designated locations. Evacuees can use the code SCFIRERELIEF19 for a ride to areas in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Santa Clarita Counties. A list of designated locations can be found here.

Uber is offering two free rides up to $20 each to and from evacuation centers through Nov. 7. Those affected by the fires can use the code CALFIRERELIEF19 to for a ride to or from evacuation centers in Sonoma and Los Angeles Counties. A list of evacuation centers and instructions on how to redeem the rides can be found here.