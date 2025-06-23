After surviving the Palisades Fire in January, the beloved Getty Villa will reopen to sold-out crowds on Friday.

The Villa closed on Jan. 7 as fires burned surrounding areas and vegetation, but managed to escape the fire largely undamaged, according to a Jan. 8 statement. After a nearly five-month closure, the museum announced plans on May 19 to open its doors once again.

Although the site “may look different to visitors” after “extensive” clean-up and recovery efforts, according to officials, guests still appear to be eager to return. The Getty Villa’s Admission reservations are sold out until Monday, July 7, according to its website.

Starting on Friday, visitors can experience the debut of its newest exhibit “The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece,” featuring over 230 works of Messenian art and artifacts.

“The Kingdom of Pylos” is the first major North American display to focus on Mycenaeans, according to the museum. The exhibition will feature clay tablets written in “Linear B,” and the Pylos Combat Agate, which is said to be one of the finest examples of glyphic art.

The opening will also offer a sampling of its antiquities collection and a closer look into its gardens and architecture through its Art, Architecture, & Garden Tour.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support received from the Museum community and beyond as we work towards reopening the Getty Villa Museum,” Getty Museum Director Timothy Potts said in its May release. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back to explore our newest exhibition, The Kingdom of Pylos, and much more of our treasured antiquities collection this summer.”

Guests can visit the museum for free on its limited schedule, opening from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Timed-entry reservations can be made online, and attendance will be limited to 500 people per day.

The Villa is only accessible via Pacific Coast Highway. Parking is $25.

To learn more about the June 27 reopening, visit the Getty Villa Museum site.