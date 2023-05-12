Giant Trash Bin Launches Through Wall, Sending Cinder Blocks Raining Down Off 110 Freeway

A giant trash bin smashed through a wall on the 110 South Freeway in South LA, sending cinder block debris raining down onto parked cars below after a driver crashed into a LA City garbage dump truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said around 2:20 a.m., an impaired driver on southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near Century Boulevard crashed into the dump truck, sending it smashing into a cinderblock wall on the right shoulder.

Cinder block debris from the wall fell onto parked cars, smashing in their roofs.

Residents said they could feel the rumble of the crash.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver of the car and dump truck were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, CHP said.