Gil Cedillo Launches Bilingual Campaign to Urge Latino Seniors to Get Vaccinated

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo launched a "Get Vaccinated" campaign in English and Spanish Friday to urge Latino seniors in the First Council District to get vaccinated.

“Over half a million Latinos in LA County are infected with COVID-19; over 11,000 died. Don't let more of our grandparents, moms, dads, sisters and brothers die. The vaccine will not give you COVID-19. Vaccines reduce your risk of getting COVID-19 by preparing the body's natural defenses to build protection to recognize and fight off germs,'' Cedillo said.

“Some side effects such as fever, soreness, fatigue or headaches may occur, but the vaccine can save your life or the lives of your loved ones. You will not be asked for your immigration status when you make a vaccination appointment or when you arrive to get your vaccine. Join me in getting the vaccine to protect you, your family and the entire Latino community.”

Cedillo's constituents have been served by five local vaccination sites in Pico-Union, Chinatown, Westlake, Glassell Park and Lincoln park, which have collectively administered more than 7,000 vaccines. However, the sites have had low turnout of Latino seniors, with the Pico-Union site's patients only being about a quarter Latino.

The campaign videos include appearances from Reverend Tesfaldet Asghedom, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln Heights; Brother Thomas Carrey, vicar of Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights; Raul Macias, president and founder of Anahuak Youth Soccer in Cypress Park; Ricardo Mirreles, executive director of Academia Avance Charter School in Highland Park; Elizabeth Miranda, parent volunteer for Academia Avance Charter School in Highland Park; Elizabeth Miranda, parent volunteer for Academia Avance Charter School; Adela Salgado Rios, grandparent at Academia Avance Charter School; Lorraine Estradas, CEO of Arroyo Vista Medical Center in Highland Park and Lincoln Heights; Meredith Kozelchik, family nurse practitioner at Arroyo Vista Medical Center; and Maria Verdi, Carlos Medina and Giovanny Galarza of I Love Homeless LA.