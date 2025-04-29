Giraffe calf steps out for the first time at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

It's not often that something six-feet tall is cute, but that's the case for a Masai giraffe calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last week.

The calf, which is still unnamed, was welcomed last Wednesday to his dam, Mara, and sire, Gowen.

Zoo official says the youngster, who likely weighs in the neighorhood of 150 pounds, is a healthy boy.

According to the zoo, its Masai giraffes, which are native to Kenya, are members of an endangered species, despite their having few natural predators. For the large part, the threat to them is from a collapsing habitat.

The calf born last week in Escondido, however, will be well-cared for by Mara who temporarily separated from herd post-delivery so that mother and son can bond. When he's a bit older, the other females will help care for him in the safari park's South Africa habitat while Mara eats.