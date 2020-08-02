danvers police department

Mass. Girl, 4, Drowns in River After Wandering From Home: Police

The little girl was taken to Beverly Hospital as CPR was performed, Danvers police said, but she was later pronounced dead 'after many extensive efforts to save her.'

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A four-year-old girl who wandered off from her home Sunday afternoon drowned in a nearby river in Danvers, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Danvers police officers were dispatched to River Drive around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a missing four-year-old. Police were told the girl had wandered away from the family's home.

While searching the area, responding officers found the child submerged in water along the river bank, Danvers police said.

She was not showing any signs of life when she was pulled from the water, according to police. CPR was immediately performed by an officer, until Danvers firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived to take over the girl's care.

The little girl was taken to Beverly Hospital as CPR continued, police said, but she was later pronounced dead "after many extensive efforts to save her."

"The Danvers Police Department would like to extend out our deepest condolences to her family," the department said in a statement. "They will be in our thoughts and prayers."

Danvers police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

The girl's name is being withheld for her family's privacy, police said.

