Girl Dies of Heart Attack on Plane at LAX, Officials Say

By Shahan Ahmed

A child died of cardiac arrest at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, officials said.

Paramedics responded to provide medical aid for a girl at LAX but "all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The child was pronounced dead on scene, the LAFD said. Airport officials said the girl died on the plane.

The Los Angeles Police Department was handling the death investigation, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

