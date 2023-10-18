18-year-old woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured girl walking near Santa Ana school

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash near a school that injured 12-year-old girl in Santa Ana.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition after the 8 a.m. crash at Newhope Street and McFadden Avenue. She was walking near Fitz Intermediate Language Academy, Santa Ana Police said. The school is just southwest of the intersection.

"She's 12 years old. I mean, an innocent little girl," said Natalie Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department. "She sustained severe injuries both externally and internally."

Police said the child got out of surgery sometime before 10:30 p.m. and was in stable condition.

A security camera photo captured images of a blue, newer-model Honda fleeing the scene. It was described as having a lowered suspension and black-tinted windows, black rims and a black bumper.

Police served a search warrant at a Santa Ana residence Wednesday night and located the BMW, police said. Suspect Madeline Ortiz, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

The school district released a statement regarding the incident, saying it was "extremely saddened about the tragic hit-and-run accident and us providing provide additional social emotional support and counseling for students."