Girl, 12, struck by hit-and-run driver near school in Santa Ana

A 12-year-old girl walking near a school was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday in Santa Ana.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition after the 8 a.m. crash at Newhope Street and McFadden Avenue. She was walking near Fitz Intermediate Language Academy, Santa Ana Police said. The school is just southwest of the intersection.

Details about her condition were not immediately available.

The driver left the scene. No arrests were reported early Wednesday afternoon.

A security camera photo captured images of the hit-and-run driver's car, police said. It was described as a blue, newer-model Honda with a lowered suspension and black-tinted windows, black rims and a black bumper.