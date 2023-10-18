Santa Ana

Girl, 12, struck by hit-and-run driver near school in Santa Ana

The crash was at an intersection near Fitz Intermediate Language Academy.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A 12-year-old girl walking to school was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday in Santa Ana.
NBCLA

A 12-year-old girl walking near a school was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday in Santa Ana.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition after the 8 a.m. crash at Newhope Street and McFadden Avenue. She was walking near Fitz Intermediate Language Academy, Santa Ana Police said. The school is just southwest of the intersection.

Details about her condition were not immediately available.

The driver left the scene. No arrests were reported early Wednesday afternoon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A security camera photo captured images of the hit-and-run driver's car, police said. It was described as a blue, newer-model Honda with a lowered suspension and black-tinted windows, black rims and a black bumper.

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us