‘He just ran them over.' Toddler killed, pregnant mother hospitalized in hit-and-run in Perris

A family in Riverside is grieving the loss of a 3-year-old girl who was killed earlier this week after she and her mother were hit by a motorcyclist who took off.

Relatives of Odalys Navarro, who was just weeks away from turning 4 years old, are mourning the loss of the little girl while also trying to identify the motorcyclist who struck her. Odalys and her mother, Rubi Navarro, were taking a stroll to a park on Aug. 31 when the two were hit by a motorcycle.

Rubi, who is five months pregnant, was hospitalized and is recovering from her wounds. She and her unborn child are expected to be OK. Sadly, Odalys died of her injuries on Monday.

“He had no headlights, no helmet, no nothing. He didn’t take no precautions, he just ran them over in the middle of the street,” said Mauro Aguilar, the girl's uncle.

Aguilar said the victims were left lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

“That broke my heart, when they called me with the news,” Aguilar said.

Odalys is remembered for the happiness she brought into her family’s life.

“She's just like an amazing little girl. She had just gotten her little bike like three days before that," Aguilar said. "It just breaks my heart cause if they had never gotten that bike, she would be here right now.”

California Highway Patrol said it is investigating the case. The department has not released a detailed description of the motorcycle or the driver in the hit-and-run.