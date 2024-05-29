6-year-old girl killed in crash at Pomona intersection

Flowers and other items were left at the scene of a crash in Pomona Tuesday night that killed a 6-year-old girl.

The girl was walking in the area of Towne and Lexington avenues at about 8 p.m. with a woman when they were hit by a car.

The girl died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

The victim was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office as 6-year-old Guadalupe Alvarez Salgado, of Pomona,

The crash is being investigated by the department's Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.