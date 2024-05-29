Pomona

6-year-old girl killed in crash at Pomona intersection

A woman walking with the girl was hospitalized in serious condition.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flowers and other items were left at the scene of a crash in Pomona Tuesday night that killed a 6-year-old girl.

The girl was walking in the area of Towne and Lexington avenues at about 8 p.m. with a woman when they were hit by a car.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The girl died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The victim was identified Wednesday by the coroner's office as 6-year-old Guadalupe Alvarez Salgado, of Pomona,

The crash is being investigated by the department's Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us