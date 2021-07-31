Culver City

Girl Struck in Head by Unknown Object While Jogging in Culver City

She fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness. Culver City police urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 310-253-6202.

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A 17-year-old girl was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury after being hit in the head by an unknown object while jogging on a bike path in Culver City, authorities said Saturday. 

The girl was running north alongside National Boulevard at Wesley Street at about 10 a.m. Friday when she spotted a suspect riding his bike behind her, the Culver City Police Department reported. 

“The suspect seemed to be intently watching her, while one of his hands was in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act,” according to a police statement. “The victim became scared and attempted to run away, when she was hit in the head with an unknown object.”

She fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness. She regained consciousness and saw the suspect ride away north onto National Boulevard, authorities said. 

Police were dispatched to the scene and paramedics took the girl to an area hospital for her injuries. Culver City police urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 310-253-6202.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Culver City Jun 18

Woman Attacked in Possible Hate Crime

Outdoor Fun 7 hours ago

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Hatch Again This Fall

homelessness May 26

LA Council Approves Study Of Much Debated Proposed Westside Homeless Sites

This article tagged under:

Culver Cityattack
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us