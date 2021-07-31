Girl Struck in Head by Unknown Object While Jogging in Culver City

A 17-year-old girl was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury after being hit in the head by an unknown object while jogging on a bike path in Culver City, authorities said Saturday.

The girl was running north alongside National Boulevard at Wesley Street at about 10 a.m. Friday when she spotted a suspect riding his bike behind her, the Culver City Police Department reported.

“The suspect seemed to be intently watching her, while one of his hands was in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act,” according to a police statement. “The victim became scared and attempted to run away, when she was hit in the head with an unknown object.”

She fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness. She regained consciousness and saw the suspect ride away north onto National Boulevard, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the scene and paramedics took the girl to an area hospital for her injuries. Culver City police urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 310-253-6202.