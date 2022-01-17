Giving Back to the Community on MLK Day, After COVID Cancels Kingdom Day Parade

What do you do when you’re forced to switch gears in the name of public safety, but want to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy?

For the members and vendors in the Congress of Racial Equality, sponsors of the canceled Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, the answer is simple: You give back to the community.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the entire nation pauses in remembrance of the Civil Rights icon. But did you know it took nearly 32 years of fighting for the day to become a federal holiday? NBCLX breaks down the events that led to a national celebration in honor of Dr. King.

The premier annual event to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Los Angeles has been canceled for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to avoid any chance of sponsoring a super-spreader event.

But it was clear from the vendors setting up in Leimert Park at 6 a.m. on Monday that Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy would be celebrated no matter what. There are still a number of MLK-related events going on today, many of them providing free COVID resources to the community.

Here are some of those events: