Glendale Couple Rescued After Crash Using New iPhone Feature

By Bailey Miller

A Glendale couple rescued after crashing 300 feet into a canyon, with no cell service.

They credit search and rescue teams for saving their life, as well as a new feature on their iPhone 14.

The LA County search and rescue teams hoisted Cloe Fields and Chrisitan Zelada up to safety.

“First thought is what is happening, this isn’t real,” Fields said. 

Their car ended up at the bottom of Monkey Canyon in the Angeles National Forest.

They crashed on Tuesday afternoon after they lost control of their car on Angeles Forest Highway.

“We were hanging upside down. He was assessing the situation while I was hyperventilating and crying,” Fields said. 

After they fought their way out of the car, they found Fields’ cell phone but there was no cell service. 

Luckily for them she had recently upgraded to an iPhone 14 which comes with an emergency SOS system that uses crash detection and satellite technology.

“It said emergency services are ready to be contacted, you just have to swipe it,” Fields said.

LA County search and rescue teams received the couple's coordinates and immediately sprang into action. 

Officials say without this technology they wouldn't have been alerted, because  no one saw the couple crash. 

The couple feels lucky to tell the tale, with just a few bruises and scrapes.

“You’ve gotta keep moving on when you get a second chance at life and realistically that’s what we got,” Zelada said.  

They couple set up a GoFundMe to help with their medical bills.

