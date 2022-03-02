Random Attack at Glendale Fashion Center Caught on Camera

Glendale Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an attacker in an assault caught on a security camera that happened in the parking structure at Glendale Fashion Center Wednesday morning.

According to the department's tweet, the assault took place at 7:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue when the perpetrator quickly approached the victim as she was walking to her car, and "struck her in the side of the head with a right hand."

Surveillance footage shows the person quickly retreat, and stand next to several bags after the incident, while the victim paused momentarily before continuing to walk through the lot.

Police describe the attacker being between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build. The attacker was wearing plaid shorts, a black hoodie, and a blue and white baseball cap.

Authorities say the attacker appeared to be smoking narcotics, and may be homeless.

🚨‼️GPD is seeking help identifying the suspect in the below described assault. Anyone with info that can assist the investigation is encouraged to call GPD at 818-548-4911. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477

Click the link for footage: https://t.co/6b4888sRqY pic.twitter.com/285E81gQk1 — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) March 2, 2022

