Glendale housing ICE detainees in its jail, raising questions on sanctuary law

Detainees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are being held in Glendale, in what some immigration advocates are calling a violation of California's sanctuary state law.

Since January, 82 people have been detained by ICE and housed in the Glendale City Jail. A city spokesperson told NBC4 those detainees spend between six to 12 hours in the jail facility, but they are not fingerprinted or booked.

The city insists the jail simply provides a bed, food, water, and medical care to the individuals. They add that they do not house any minors and that the city has had a contract with ICE since 2007.

In 2017, Senate Bill 54 was passed, making California the first sanctuary state in the nation. Under the bill, state and local law enforcement are prohibited from allowing federal immigration authorities to use space in their facility.

Andres Kwon, with the American Civil Liberties Union, calls the city’s agreement with ICE a violation of California law.

Ultimately and effectively, this Glendale contract with ICE is helping the Trump administration carry out its mass deportation agenda that is racist and has abused countless peoples, constitutional, civil and human rights," said Andres Kwon. "It's shocking Glendale has this contract and it should end immediately."

At a city council meeting this week, an immigration attorney claimed her client was not provided food at the facility and urged the council to reconsider the contract.

Councilmember Elen Asatryan insisted the city is in full compliance with SB 54, according to Glendale’s police chief.