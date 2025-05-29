Burglars with blowtorches break into family-owned Glendale jewelry store through roof

Burglars broke into a family-owned Glendale jewelry store early Tuesday morning through the business' roof and stole items from safes in a crime that left the owners heartbroken.

The burglary at Bidrussian Jewelry Store, which has operated in Glendale for more than 40 years, was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Glendale Avenue, police said. The burglars entered through the roof, then used blowtorches to tear open four safes and clean out the contents.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Every day that is going by is hitting me more and more," owner Manail Bidrussian said. "It's a family legacy that we have not only our merchandise… we had stuff that my mom had saved in there."

The jewelry business was founded by Manail Bidrussian's parents 45 years ago and passed down through generations of family members. Bidrussian, who vowed to carry on the family business and his father's dream, arrived Tuesday morning to open the strip mall store and found the lights on and the back office door closed.

Owners called the crime highly organized, calculated and professional. The thieves cut through the roof and used torch guns to melt through reinforced safes, taking millions of dollars worth of the store's inventory, the family said.

Ammunition was kept in one of the safes, Bidrussian said. He estimated the crime took hours, considering the time needed to cut through multiple safes.

Bidrussian said his alarm did not go off during the break-in.

The thieves left behind a small gold necklace that features a child kneeling in prayer.

The crime follows another jewelry store heist Sunday at a business in Simi Valley, about 50 miles northwest of Glendale in Ventura County. A burglar was seen on security camera video crawling on the floor in Dr. Conkey’s Candy & Coffee before reaching the security camera and spraying it to block the view inside the candy store.

After clearing out the safe, the burglar cut a hole in the wall to access 5 Star Jewelry. The owner estimated the loss at more than $2 million.