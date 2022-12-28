California

Glendale Liquor Store Sells Winning Mega Millions Ticket With 5 Numbers Worth $245K

Check your tickets, Glendale! Someone is about to be $245, 984 richer.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday night's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at liquor store in Glendale and is worth $245,984, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gasoline station in Santa Maria and is also worth $245,984.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was also sold in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $640 million.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Mega number was 11. The estimated jackpot was $565 million.

The drawing was the 21st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaGlendalemega millions
