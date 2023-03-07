Burbank

Glendale Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Sexual Assaults at Burbank High School

A man was arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults at Burbank High School.

By Anthony Bautista

Oliver Helbig via Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults at Burbank High School.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old and Glendale resident, Patrick Nazarian.

Nazarian was arrested and booked for felony counts of kidnapping and sexual assault and he is being held in lieu of his bond that was set at $1.2 million.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation. We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance,” said the Burbank Unified School District Superintendent in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Burbank Police responded to the high school campus regarding a sexual assault investigation at around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

VAN NUYS 4 hours ago

Wrong Man Arrested in Van Nuys Carjacking and Kidnapping of 1-year-old Boy

CORONA 3 hours ago

Girlfriend of Carjack Victim Spoke With Pursuit Driver During Chase

According to authorities, a 14-year-old female victim told officers she was approached by a man she did not know while in a bathroom on campus.

Two other students, who were 14 and 17-years-old spoke to authorities and said they were also inappropriately touched by the Nazarian.

After an investigation police determined that Nazarian gained access to the school campus through a door that was unlocked in the student parking lot.

Nazarian is alleged to have sexually assaulted the students, then engaged in a brief struggle before fleeing the bathroom and being apprehended by school employees.

This article tagged under:

Burbank
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us