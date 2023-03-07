Glendale Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Sexual Assaults at Burbank High School

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of sexual assaults at Burbank High School.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old and Glendale resident, Patrick Nazarian.

Nazarian was arrested and booked for felony counts of kidnapping and sexual assault and he is being held in lieu of his bond that was set at $1.2 million.

“The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation. We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance,” said the Burbank Unified School District Superintendent in a statement.

Burbank Police responded to the high school campus regarding a sexual assault investigation at around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old female victim told officers she was approached by a man she did not know while in a bathroom on campus.

Two other students, who were 14 and 17-years-old spoke to authorities and said they were also inappropriately touched by the Nazarian.

After an investigation police determined that Nazarian gained access to the school campus through a door that was unlocked in the student parking lot.

Nazarian is alleged to have sexually assaulted the students, then engaged in a brief struggle before fleeing the bathroom and being apprehended by school employees.