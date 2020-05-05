Glendale Offers Free Fans to Senior Citizens

A program allowing low-income senior citizens in Glendale to get a free fan was launched Monday as another heat wave loomed over Southern California.

The Cooling Fan Assistance program delivers one free fan to eligible residents 60 years of age or older, according to Glendale’s Community Services & Parks department, helping them keep cool while adhering to the statewide Safer At Home order. Residents from Glendale or the neighboring Verdugo Hills, Montrose and La Crescenta communities are eligible.

Applicants must show that their income is below a certain threshold to prove eligibility. For one-person households, the resident must make $21,950 or less a year, while a two-person family must prove it makes $25,050 or less. Further information about requirements is available on the Community Services & Parks website.

The Cooling Fan Assistance Program assists low-income seniors in Glendale to keep cool during rise in temperatures. 1 free fan to a senior 60 years & older who meets the eligibility requirements and resides in the City of Glendale. 💻https://t.co/RPmdbjLoSK

📞818-548-3775 pic.twitter.com/8G1f2PX4at — Glendale CA Parks (@MyGlendaleParks) May 4, 2020

In 2018, nearly 15% of Glendale residents lived in poverty, and about 17% of the city’s population was 65 years old or older, according to the most recent census data. The median household income was $62,531.

Anyone who wants to receive a fan from the city must fill out an application, either online, on the phone at (818) 548-3775 or by mail. Besides eligibility checks, the form also asks applicants if they have a medical condition that could worsen with heat and if they have been affected by COVID-19.

The city warned that its number of available fans was limited, saying materials would be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The assistance program comes in advance of what is anticipated to be the peak of the week’s heat wave. Temperatures, which began the week in the 80s, were expected to reach into the high 90s in some parts of Southern California.