Glendale police investigate fatal shooting of attempted robbery suspect

An investigation is underway after police responded to a man shot and killed in the middle of the street late Sunday night in Glendale.

Glendale police spent all night trying to piece together what happened. Some people initially thought it was a road rage incident, but now, police say the two people they’re looking for are the victims of a robbery and the man that was shot and killed was attempting to rob them.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, families in the quiet neighborhood of Glendale North heard a series of gunshots.

Police said several people called 911. More than a dozen neighbors stepped outside to find paramedics performing CPR on a man in the middle of Dryden Street near Brand Boulevard.

“I saw the EMT do the chest compressions, like furiously had no idea what was going on. And then a minute later, they're covering him with a sheet,” Terri Robertson, a resident, said.

While Glendale police aren’t able to say who the man is, they say their investigation revealed the man was armed and was attempting to rob two people sitting in an SUV when the driver shot and killed him.

“It’s a bit of a bizarre situation. you typically don't see that happening,” Sgt. Vahe Abramyan, spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department, said.

Police said the shooter and a passenger in the SUV drove off. They’re now looking for them, but they say not as suspects facing any murder charges.

“Everything's possible, but at this point, it appears that they are victims,” Abramyan said.

Some people in the community want to know the full story, but they say if the victims were in fact held at gunpoint, they support fighting back.

“I would say they have to, I would say they have to, because crime is getting really crazy everywhere,” Robertson said.

“If somebody finds themselves in a situation where their life is in danger or someone else's life is in danger, I as a, you know, community member, as a citizen, would do whatever I could to protect myself and anybody else,” Abramyan said. “You are responsible ultimately for the actions that you commit, but if it's a life or death situation, that's going to be a judgment call on that person.”

Glendale police are urging the shooter and the passenger to contact them as well as anyone who may have information.