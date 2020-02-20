Glendale Police Looking for Stolen Truck With French Bulldog Inside

A man's work truck was stolen today with his 5-month-old puppy inside, according to Glendale police.

The blue GMC Sierra C1500 pick-up, license number 6P58119, was stolen about 3 a.m. from where it was parked near Broadway and Orange Street, said Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

"The owner had left the truck running in order to keep the dog warm while he finished working on the roof of a building adjacent to where the truck was parked," Suttles said. "He power-washes commercial buildings and had a pressure washer in the bed of his truck, along with several hoses and pressure wands."

The male French Bulldog, named Cain, wears a collar with skulls on it, but does not have any tags.

"We do not believe that the individual who stole the truck knew there was a dog inside, so we are giving anyone with Cain the opportunity to bring him to the Pasadena Humane Society at 361 S. Raymond Ave.," Suttles said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.