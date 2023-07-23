Glendale

Standoff ends after more than 7 hours at Glendale home

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A trespasser claiming to be armed barricaded himself for about seven hours inside a Glendale home Sunday night.

The standoff began around 5 p.m., just off the 300 block of El Bonito Avenue at Gardena Avenue, after someone called the Glendale Police Department about a trespasser. The man refused to come out and threatened officers, police said, prompting a SWAT response.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

The standoff ended around midnight when authorities used flash bang grenades and tear gas, City News Service reported.

