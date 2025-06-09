Glendale terminates contract with HSI, ICE to house detainees in its jail

The City of Glendale announced Sunday it was ending its agreement with Homeland Security and ICE to hold federal detainees in its jail.

The decision comes after scrutiny from community members and activists who said the collaboration went against sanctuary city laws.

"This local decision reflects our core values: public safety, transparency, and community trust. The Glendale Police Department does not enforce immigration laws and remains fully compliant with SB 54," wrote the city.

Since January, 82 people were detained by ICE and housed in the Glendale City Jail. A city spokesperson told NBC4 those detainees spent between six to 12 hours in the jail facility, but they are not fingerprinted or booked.

The city insisted that the jail only provided a bed, food, water, and medical care to the individuals. They added that they do not house any minors.

In 2017, Senate Bill 54 was passed, making California the first sanctuary state in the nation. Under the bill, state and local law enforcement are prohibited from allowing federal immigration authorities to use space in their facility.

Glendale says it's had a contract with ICE since 2007.

Andres Kwon, with the American Civil Liberties Union, calls the city’s agreement with ICE a violation of California law.

"Ultimately and effectively, this Glendale contract with ICE is helping the Trump administration carry out its mass deportation agenda that is racist and has abused countless peoples, constitutional, civil and human rights," said Andres Kwon. "It's shocking Glendale has this contract and it should end immediately."

At a city council meeting, an immigration attorney claimed her client was not provided food at the facility and urged the council to reconsider the contract.

Councilmember Elen Asatryan insisted the city is in full compliance with SB 54, according to Glendale’s police chief.