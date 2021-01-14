capitol hill riot

Man in Glendora Arrested in Connection With Capitol Hill Riot

The arrest is the first in Southern California related to the rampage through the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Electoral College vote count.

By Eric Leonard

Members of the New York National Guard stand guard.
Getty

A man was arrested in Glendora Wednesday night in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week, marking the first arrest in Southern California related to the events in Washington D.C., law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News.

Hunter Ehmke, 20, was booked by the Glendora Police Department Wednesday night and turned-over to federal agents, according to jail records. 

Ehmke is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown LA Thursday afternoon on charges of damaging or destroying government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

