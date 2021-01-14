Man in Glendora Arrested in Connection With Capitol Hill Riot

A man was arrested in Glendora Wednesday night in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week, marking the first arrest in Southern California related to the events in Washington D.C., law enforcement officials have confirmed to NBC News.

Hunter Ehmke, 20, was booked by the Glendora Police Department Wednesday night and turned-over to federal agents, according to jail records.

Ehmke is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown LA Thursday afternoon on charges of damaging or destroying government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Refresh this page for updates.