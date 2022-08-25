Angeles National Forest Fire Burns 150 Acres Above Glendora

The East Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest Thursday charred about 150 acres, sending smoke over parts of the San Gabriel Valley.

Containment was at 20 percent Friday morning.

The vegetation fire started on the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument side of the forest near East Fork and Glendora Mountain Road, and was traveling north. Angeles National Forest officials said the blaze was visible from the 210 and 605 freeways.

Glendora Ridge Road was closed, according to the Mt. Baldy Fire Department. No structures were threatened.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#BrushFire The #EastFire is estimated at 5-7 acres in size. It is visible from I-210 and I-605. More firefighters and equipment are on the way. pic.twitter.com/1qS9JKrJgz — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) August 25, 2022

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Thursday. It consume 15 to 20 acres by about 2:30 p.m. before growing to 100 acres Thursday evening.

Road were closed as firefighting efforts continued into Friday.

Glendora Ridge Road from the Mt Baldy side has been closed due to the #Eastfire pic.twitter.com/rJXZv2OlCq — Mt Baldy Fire Department (@MtBaldyFire) August 25, 2022

Smoke is currently visible from an active, working vegetation fire in @Angeles_NF, directly north of the city. The fire is currently at 75 acres, traveling north away from the City of La Verne. The fire is currently being handled by the U.S. Forest Service.@LACoFDPIO #EastFire — La Verne Fire Department (@LaVerneFireDept) August 25, 2022

OES Intel 24, Aug 25th on the #EastFire, ANF. Fire is mapped at 73 acres at 15:29 hours. Video to follow. pic.twitter.com/oRHY3hBgDa — FIRIS (@FIRIS) August 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/pollardaviation/status/1562930656144867329

Refresh for updates.