Angeles National Forest Fire Burns 150 Acres Above Glendora

Angeles National Forest officials said the blaze was visible from the 210 and 605 freeways.

By Heather Navarro

The East Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest Thursday charred about 150 acres, sending smoke over parts of the San Gabriel Valley.

Containment was at 20 percent Friday morning.

The vegetation fire started on the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument side of the forest near East Fork and Glendora Mountain Road, and was traveling north. Angeles National Forest officials said the blaze was visible from the 210 and 605 freeways.

Glendora Ridge Road was closed, according to the Mt. Baldy Fire Department. No structures were threatened.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Thursday. It consume 15 to 20 acres by about 2:30 p.m. before growing to 100 acres Thursday evening.

Road were closed as firefighting efforts continued into Friday.

https://twitter.com/pollardaviation/status/1562930656144867329

