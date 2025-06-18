Golden Globes announces rules, timeline for 2026 ceremony

The Golden Globes Wednesday announced the timeline, eligibility rules and award guidelines for the 83rd annual edition of the ceremony, which will air on Jan. 11, 2026 and kick off the Hollywood awards season.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the show for the second consecutive year.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the United States.

Eligibility rules include the newly added Best Podcast Award, outlining how the top 25 podcasts will qualify with a total of six final nominations for the category. The data company Luminate will determine qualifying podcasts.

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on Dec. 8.

Other important dates are as follows: