Golden Globes announces rules, timeline for 2026 ceremony

The Golden Globes Wednesday announced the timeline, eligibility rules and award guidelines for the 83rd annual edition of the ceremony, which will air on Jan. 11, 2026 and kick off the Hollywood awards season.
Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the show for the second consecutive year.
The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the United States.
Eligibility rules include the newly added Best Podcast Award, outlining how the top 25 podcasts will qualify with a total of six final nominations for the category. The data company Luminate will determine qualifying podcasts.
Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on Dec. 8.
Other important dates are as follows:
- Aug. 1: Submission website opens for 2026 Golden Globes motion picture and television entries
- Oct. 1: Submission website opens for 2026 Golden Globes podcast entries Oct. 31: Deadline for motion picture, television, and podcast submissions
- Nov. 17: Deadline for television and podcast nomination ballots to be sent to all voters;
- Nov. 23: Final date for television and podcast news conferences. Final date for television and podcast programs to be uploaded to the Golden Globes screening platform
- Nov. 24: Deadline for receipt of television and podcast nomination ballots by 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25: Deadline for motion picture and cinematic and box office achievement nomination ballots to be sent to all voters
- Dec. 3, 2025: Final date for motion picture and box office achievement press conferences; final date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement to be uploaded to the Golden Globes screening platform
- Dec. 4: Deadline for the receipt of motion picture and cinematic and box office achievement nomination ballots by 5 p.m.
- Dec. 19: Final ballots sent to all voters
- Jan. 3: Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 p.m.
- Complete rules and list of categories can be found at goldenglobes.com/award-rules-and-entry-forms/.