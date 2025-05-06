The Department of Homeland Security Tuesday offered a grace period for drivers who have yet to apply for the Real ID, a driver's license or identification card that can be used when flying domestically.

While the initial deadline for Wednesday requires domestic air travelers to use a Real ID, passport or other TSA-acceptable ID, the Department of Homeland Security said people can still fly domestically with their regular driver’s license for a while. But TSA agents will likely pull those without a Real ID out of line for extra scrutiny.

It’s not clear how long the grace period will be in effect.

Travelers are advised that the TSA check-in process would be longer for those with a regular driver’s license for additional questioning.

Ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, DMVs across Southern California were extra crowded with last-minute applicants.

“I have a family reunion in Oklahoma in three weeks, so all of a sudden I went, ‘Oh no!’” Stephanie Archibald said while waiting in line at the Van Nuys DMV.

Jude Bakiunawa also submitted his application just in time for the pending deadline.

“Better late than never,” he said.

The Real ID, which meets federal security standards, will also be accepted when seeking access to federal buildings and facilities like military bases.