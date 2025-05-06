Air travel

Good news for procrastinators. Grace period being offered for Real ID

Air travelers can still temporarily using a regular driver’s license, but they will be pulled aside.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Department of Homeland Security Tuesday offered a grace period for drivers who have yet to apply for the Real ID, a driver's license or identification card that can be used when flying domestically.

While the initial deadline for Wednesday requires domestic air travelers to use a Real ID, passport or other TSA-acceptable ID, the Department of Homeland Security said people can still fly domestically with their regular driver’s license for a while. But TSA agents will likely pull those without a Real ID out of line for extra scrutiny.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It’s not clear how long the grace period will be in effect.

Travelers are advised that the TSA check-in process would be longer for those with a regular driver’s license for additional questioning.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

news May 2

REAL ID requirements are coming next week—here's what U.S. fliers need to know

news May 2

Beyond Real ID deadline panic, national identity document plan raises new privacy questions

Ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, DMVs across Southern California were extra crowded with last-minute applicants.

“I have a family reunion in Oklahoma in three weeks, so all of a sudden I went, ‘Oh no!’” Stephanie Archibald said while waiting in line at the Van Nuys DMV.

Jude Bakiunawa also submitted his application just in time for the pending deadline.

“Better late than never,” he said.

The Real ID, which meets federal security standards, will also be accepted when seeking access to federal buildings and facilities like military bases.

This article tagged under:

Air travelDepartment of Homeland Security
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us