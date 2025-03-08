Sherman Oaks

Goodbye Boney Island; Crews to tear down Sherman Oaks treehouse

Crews were slated to begin tearing down the treehouse Saturday morning.

By Karla Rendon

A treehouse that’s towered over a Sherman Oaks neighborhood for more than 20 years is slated to be torn down Saturday after much back-and-forth with the man who built it and the city.

Rick Polizzi, a longtime producer for “The Simpsons,” is bidding his farewells to his front yard’s treehouse. The imminent teardown is the culmination of years of back-and-forth with the city, which declared the structure an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

The treehouse was built in 2000 for Polizzi’s two daughters. As they grew up, other neighborhood children enjoyed the treehouse, and it eventually became an attraction.

The city shut down the treehouse in 2017 after it received complaints from some neighbors. Since then, Polizzi said he’s done his best to obtain permits and comply with city demands to keep his treehouse. The latest and final blow to his creation came after the city said it considered it an ADU which prompted a criminal pre-trial against the homeowner and ultimately made him walk away.

“It’ll go to a landfill and then I’ll get the charges dropped but we’ve already spent over $50,000,” he said. “Going to court would be another $20 to $30,000. The city said they’re going after me for their court costs so I’m not doing that. I just need to take it down and be done with it.”

Polizzi said community members have visited the treehouse in the days leading up to its demise for one last hurrah.

“It’s really strange because everybody’s gotten so much joy out of it,” Polizzi said of the city’s stance on the treehouse. “It’s sad to see that it’s not really necessary. It’s been up for 24 years, never had an incident once so it’s just sad. My daughters were upset. I didn’t think they would be that upset.”

