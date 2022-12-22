A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations.

Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday.

Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world. But no place was more dear to him than home, right here in the Southland.

“When there is breaking news, Chuck is the first one to call — and he doesn't call to say, 'I’m coming in to anchor.' He calls to say, 'Where do you need me to go?' And I tell every up-and-coming journalist who wants to be an anchor, go watch Chuck Henry and ask him what he does when there's breaking news,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of NBC4 and Telemundo 52. “That’s the role model you want for an anchor-reporter. He set the standard.”

As he prepares to leave NBC4 after 28 years, we want to share what he means to us on this bittersweet day. Henry is our colleague, our teacher, our cheerleader, our gadget master, our life coach and our friend.

See the tribute to Henry here:

Friends and colleagues look back on Chuck Henry's legacy on his last day.

With Chuck, the man you see on TV is the same man we see in the newsroom. He is full of compassion and humor. He is the epitome of professionalism and a true gentleman. His leadership will be missed. Renee Washington, NBC4 Vice President of News

Chuck began his career during a summer college break in Hawaii in 1966 when he landed a job at radio station KHVH.

A year later, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and moved to Alaska. He joined the NBC affiliate in Anchorage KENI-TV and presented the late news.

During the 70s and 80s, he worked at NBC station WMAQ-TV in Chicago. He hosted multiple classic game shows like “Beat the Odds” and “Now You See It.” He even had an acting role as a naval officer on the iconic TV show, “Hawaii Five-0.”

Photos: Chuck Henry's Broadcasting Career Through the Years

He was the executive producer and host of the Emmy award-winning "Travel Café," a half-hour program that examines interesting places, cultures and cuisines. From 1984 to 1991, Henry was the host and producer of the popular travel magazine program, “Eye on L.A.” He has visited virtually every continent in the world as host of these programs.

Henry has won dozens of awards and honors for his work as an anchor, host, reporter, director and producer. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Television and Radio News Association and other awards include Los Angeles Area Emmys, Golden Mikes, Los Angeles Press Club Awards and a national Cable Ace Award for Best Host of a Series. His feature series “Rock ‘N Roll Treasure,” which highlighted an insider’s treasure trove of never before seen photos and memorabilia of rock icons landed Henry a Golden Mike, Los Angeles Press Club Award and Los Angeles Emmy nomination.

Henry’s 2009 body of work earned him the Los Angeles Emmy Award for Outstanding Feature Reporting, which he received from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2010.

In 2018, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared Jan. 23 “Chuck Henry Day” in honor of his five-decade career in news.

Henry grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Covina. His parents founded a home for orphans in the area. He is one of five children, but grew up with another 60 children in and around his home who he considers siblings.

When he’s not on the air, he’s in the air flying a plane. He’s a licensed pilot who loves to cruise over Southern California.

Of all his accolades, he’s most proud of his marriage to Kay. They met at Charter Oak High School in Covina.

Chuck, congratulations on all you’ve accomplished in your storied career. We will miss you!