A state of emergency was declared in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday a day after more homes lost power due to the shifting land.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proclamation of a state of emergency would allow the state government to “utilize and employ” state resources to provide assistance to nearly 300 people who live and work in the area without gas and electricity.

“The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been coordinating with the city and county for nearly a year to support the response to the land movement, including providing technical assistance, supporting the local assistance center, facilitating a federal mitigation grant for groundwater work in the area, and helping officials with initial damage estimates,” Newsom’s office said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Under Newsom's directive, all state agencies are to follow the guidance of the Office of Emergency Services and the state's emergency plan to keep neighbors safe.

Meanwhile, those who live and work in the affected area are expected to follow the directions of the emergency officials, the governor's proclamation said.

The declaration would also allow the state to provide further assistance to local government under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

After SoCalGas cut off its gas service to the community due to the land movement in early August, Southern California Edison Sunday terminated its electricity supply to 140 homes and 53 businesses in the Portuguese Bend community before expanding the power shut-off to an additional 105 houses in the Seaview community Monday.

"(Sunday) ight, Southern California Edison (SCE) notified the city and 105 out of 270 Seaview homes that their electricity service will be discontinued for varying lengths of time, due to the risk of utility equipment igniting a wildfire and other hazards caused by downed wires or damaged equipment impacted by landslide movement," the city said in an update Monday morning.

The power shutoff will continue for at least 24 hours. According to the city, 47 homes will be without power for 24 hours; 40 properties will be without power for 1 to 3 weeks; and 20 properties will be without power indefinitely.

“It takes a while to get your head around this, so we are playing it day by day,” said David Blenko, whose home lost power on Monday.