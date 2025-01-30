California Wildfires

Gov. Newsom signs order aimed at helping fire-impacted businesses

Extended deadlines and waived fees are parts of Gov. Newsom's order to help business affected by wildfires.

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 8: California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) tours the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second major fire continues to burn near Eaton Canyon in Altadena. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at helping businesses impacted by the Southern California wildfires by extending license and permit renewal deadlines and waiving fees for obtaining duplicates of license certificates destroyed in the blazes.

“Small businesses are not only key to a thriving economy but make up the heart of healthy communities,'' Newsom said in a statement. “As we help Los Angeles rise and rebuild, it is crucial that we protect and support the businesses and workers affected. Just as we have removed red tape to rebuild our homes, we are breaking down barriers and helping pave the way for impacted businesses and workers to get back on their feet.”

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to the governor's office, the order:

  • extends by one year the deadline for businesses to pay for renewing licenses, certificates and permits that have renewal dates between Jan. 1 and July 1
  • waives fees for businesses and workers seeking duplicate or replacement license certificates destroyed by fire
  • extends deadlines for businesses to appeal license-related proceedings
  • eliminates requirements that make it more difficult to relocate certain businesses impacted by the fires
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Additional information on available resources for fire-impacted businesses is available here.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us