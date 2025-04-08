California

Gov. Newsom sues Trump Administration again over cut in federal library funding

 The money supports 1,127 public libraries across the state

By Benjamin Papp

The cut funding is just one step in a great effort by the presidential administration to fold the IMLS permanently

Gov. Gavin Newsom, alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, sued the Trump Administration Monday after millions in federal grants promised to state library programs were abruptly shuttered

The grants funded the "Institute of Museum and Library Services,” a federal agency that supports libraries across the nation.

The Institute of Museums and Library Services had initially promised California libraries $15.7 million in federal funding. As of issuing the suit, 21% of those funds, or $3.4 million, have yet to hit state books, Newsom's office wrote. 

Across California 1,127 public libraries receive grants from the institute annually. Those funds empower “summer literacy  programs, high-speed broadband, disaster preparedness, early learning, homework help, teen services, career resources, and collections,” the governor's office said.

It also supports literacy programs for disabled Californians including braille and talking book libraries for the blind, visually impaired or dyslexic, about 800,000 people across the state the suit states.

“In California, we know libraries hold more than books. Libraries, and librarians, stand at the crossroads of opportunity and information, offering countless programs and supports for everyone in the community, from career help to free meals for children,” Gov. Newsom wrote. “An attack on libraries is an attack on communities – and California is fighting back.”

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis also declared that April 6 through April 12 would become “California Library Week.”

Those dates have been decarded National Library Week since 1958

The funding cut is just one step in an effort by the Trump administration to fold the independent federal agency permanently as seen with other departments.

The Trump Administration is already facing 12 lawsuits from state of California, including for his attempt to shut down the Department of Education, and cutting federal funding from top state universities.

