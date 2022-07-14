Grammys

Grammys Returning to Downtown LA; 65th Annual Ceremony Set for Feb. 5

The Grammy's will return to downtown LA after being moved to Las Vegas due to surging COVID-19 cases.

After two years of COVID-19-related relocations, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will return to Crypto.com arena next year, with "Music's Biggest Night'' scheduled for Feb. 5, 2023, the Recording Academy announced today.

This year's Grammy ceremony was moved to Las Vegas due to surging COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area. In 2021, the event was scaled down and held largely on an outdoor event deck at downtown's L.A. Live.

Nominations for the 65th annual Grammys will be announced Nov. 15, and the Feb. 5 Grammy ceremony will again be broadcast on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Grammys will honor music released between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

