Two Brush Fires Burn in Granada Hills Area Near 118 Freeway

By City News Service

Two brush fires in Granada Hills burned for an hour Friday night before the progress was stopped by a team of about 73 firefighters.

Firefighters were called around 8:51 p.m. to the 118 Freeway near Hayvenhurst Avenue where they encountered erratic winds but were able to contain the fire to trees, brush and grass, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

No injuries were reported, no structures were damaged and firefighters will remain at the scene to continue containment and overhaul, Humphrey said. The amount of acreage burned has not been determined. 

There is no connection between this fire and another brush fire that burned to the west near Reseda Boulevard, Humphrey said. 

