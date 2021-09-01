Grandfather, 84, Dusting Off His Truck in Santa Ana Suffers Brain Damage in Hit-and-Run

Rafael Garcia had a daily routine, family said. First a trip to the market, then back home to clean off his cars.

"I can just picture him smiling," said Lorena Garcia, his daughter.

The 84-year old man was dusting off his truck Thursday when this car drove toward him on Third Street.

A neighbor’s security camera captured a black Toyota Corolla, along with the sound of the impact as it struck Garcia outside his home, then took off.

According to relatives, the great, great grandfather has brain damage. Doctors told them there is nothing more they can do.

"He was a solid man," Susana Garcia, his grand daughter. "He wasn’t even really sick. To leave him to die is not right."

Police say there was a second hit and run minutes later as the same car was seen northbound on Raitt turning right on Seventh Street. A pedestrian was struck. The driver took off again.

The injuries in that case were moderate.

Police say the car is a black four door with oxidized paint on the roof, likely a 2006 to 2010 model.

The Garcias find it ironic their patriarch survived a pandemic only to end up critical after a hit-and-run driver struck him right outside his home.

Police have little to go on -- One car, two hit and run incidents, but no name of a driver.