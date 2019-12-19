Grandfather of 3 Killed in Hit-And-Run in Echo Park Area

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Thursday in a hit-and-run in the Echo Park area, and police were looking for the driver.

The man, about 60, was injured about 5:20 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified by family as José Vaquiero, was a grandfather of three.

His daughter said he must have been trying to catch the bus to work when police believe he darted into traffic and a blue Honda hit him and then took off.

Vaquiero may have hit the car's windshield and went airborne, according to police. Part of the car's bumper remained on scene.

Witnesses described the car as a Honda or Hyundai, dark blue, with dark tinted windows. No description was available of the driver.

A $50,000 reward was being offered for information on the driver of the car. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

NBC4's Mekahlo Medina contributed to this report.