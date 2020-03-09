Grandfather on Jog Allegedly Attacked, Stabbed by Homeless Man in Studio City

A 70 year old grandfather jogging along the Los Angeles River in Studio City says he was followed and stabbed by a homeless man Sunday morning.

Leonardo Di Pierre said he was jogging near Whitsett Avenue and Ventura Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when he noticed a homeless man was following him, so he walked to the parking lot of of a nearby Christian Science Church to try and get help.

Di Pierre did not find anyone in the area.

That’s when, he says, the homeless man attacked him from behind, beat him in the head and shoulders, and stabbed him several times, perforating his lung.

Then, the attacker ran off screaming about God.

The grandfather, who is a mortgage broker, was just released from the hospital Monday and will survive. But his wife told NBCLA that they’re heartbroken and angry.

A vigil tonight was planned at the church Monday night.