Grandfather sucker-punched as he pushed baby in stroller in Calabasas

Authorities are attempting to identify a man seen in video of an attack Tuesday on a grandfather who was pushing a grandchild in a stroller on a Calabasas street.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera showed the attacker, dressed in a dark short-sleeve shirt and jeans with his cap on backwards, get out of a Honda Odyssey minivan and approach the victim on Lost Springs Road east of Lost Hills Road. The assailant appeared to punch the victim as he pushed the stroller, knocking the man to the ground and the stroller onto its side.

The man returned to the van and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Nevada license plate number 183W80.

It was not immediately clear whether the grandfather and baby were injured.

Details about a motive and what led up to the attack were not immediately available. Photos of the attacker and minivan were released Wednesday by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station at 818-878-1808.