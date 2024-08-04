New members-only club ‘Gravitas' will change the way fans view and experience sports

In the heart of Beverly Hills, an oasis of luxury and sophistication is set to redefine the standards of exclusivity and how fans can experience sports.

Gravitas, the brainchild of co-founders Brandon Steven and Seth Glassman, will open its doors in September 2024, offering a sanctuary where elegance meets impeccable service at 435 N Camden Drive.

This 28,000-square-foot multi-level members-only establishment promises to elevate hospitality to unparalleled heights. At its core is a grand open-air garden bar and dining area, where members can indulge in exquisite culinary creations while surrounded by lush greenery.

Photo courtesy of Gravitas

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Gravitas features temperature-controlled, digitally managed wine lockers, allowing members to store their private collections onsite with ease.

The venue also boasts an upstairs loft equipped with a state-of-the-art recording studio, private rooms, a wide-screen area, and a stage for live entertainment.

Steven and Glassman expect this upstairs space to host large sports viewing parties, including the Super Bowl, the 2026 World Cup, F1 Championships, and the 2028 Olympics.

“I can imagine jazz brunch on a Sunday, then it converts to a sports bar upstairs,” says Steven.

"That’s one of the coolest things about it," said Glassman, who expects to record sports podcasts in the state-of-the-art recording studio. "At some of the other clubs, it seems like you go meet your person, you’re conducting business, you dine and you leave. Here, there’s just so much going on and you could come at different points of the day and do all these different things."

Exclusive G.E.M. Booths, reserved for Gravitas Elite Members, come with separate Bluetooth capabilities and the ability to summon a server at the touch of a button. Additionally, members can enjoy direct personal luxury rides with the 'G-Car' chauffeur services.

Photo courtesy of Gravitas

Heading the culinary program is the renowned Chef Preston Madson, bringing over 25 years of experience from notable New York City establishments like Barbuto and Freemans.

The beverage program, crafted by expert sommelier Raphael Guirguis and master mixologist Yael Vengroff, promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Gravitas offers three membership tiers to cater to different needs:

The Under 30 Membership ($2,500 initiation fee and $4,000 annual dues), the Resident Membership ($2,500 initiation fee and $5,500 annual dues), and the Spousal Membership ($2,500 initiation fee and $7,500 annual dues).

Each membership grants access to a world where luxury and service intersect seamlessly.

Photo courtesy of Gravitas

Steven and Glassman have meticulously designed Gravitas to be more than just a club; it's a lifestyle. "Gravitas was born out of a need for a place where we could gather, relax, and enjoy top-notch service all in one location," says Steven. "We wanted to create a space where like-minded individuals could network, conduct business, and unwind."

The first level's open-air garden bar offers an unobstructed view of Santa Monica Boulevard, a living wall of seasonal plants reminiscent of the Bellagio Conservatory, and the promise of an omakase bar in the future.

The upstairs loft, with its performance stage and big-screen TVs, is perfect for sports watch parties and private events.

Photo courtesy of Gravitas

Steven and Glassman, along with their team, have created a space that caters to the needs of the Beverly Hills elite. From the luxurious furnishings to the personalized concierge services, every detail of Gravitas has been thoughtfully curated to provide an unparalleled experience.

Gravitas is set to become the premier destination for Beverly Hills' most discerning residents. It's not just about the luxury and exclusivity; it's about the community and connections that Gravitas fosters. With its exceptional amenities, world-class culinary offerings, and commitment to outstanding service, Gravitas is poised to become the ultimate haven for those seeking a sophisticated retreat in the heart of Beverly Hills. This isn't just another club; it's a lifestyle revolution that promises to set a new standard in hospitality.