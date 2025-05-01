Hollywood Walk of Fame

Green Day to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

"From the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Hollywood Boulevard," wrote the punk rock trio in their announcement on Instagram.

By Missael Soto

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Green Day at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Imagn

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be unveiled on Thursday, honoring the punk rock band Green Day.

The three-man band consisting of vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool, will receive the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"From the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Hollywood Boulevard," wrote the trio in their announcement on Instagram.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed with guest speakers Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds. Matt Pinfield is set to emcee the event.

The rock group's star will be cemented on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Amoeba Music store.

The Grammy-winning band was formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California. Their breakout album, Dookie, in 1995 sold over 10 million copies and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LeBron James 2 hours ago

What's next for LeBron James after Lakers' playoffs exit? ‘I don't have the answer'

Downtown LA 2 hours ago

What to know about May Day marches and rallies in Los Angeles

In 2015, Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's recognition on the Walk of Fame comes after headlining back-to-back weekends at the Coachella Music Festival last month.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us