Green Day to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be unveiled on Thursday, honoring the punk rock band Green Day.

The three-man band consisting of vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool, will receive the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"From the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Hollywood Boulevard," wrote the trio in their announcement on Instagram.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed with guest speakers Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds. Matt Pinfield is set to emcee the event.

The rock group's star will be cemented on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Amoeba Music store.

The Grammy-winning band was formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California. Their breakout album, Dookie, in 1995 sold over 10 million copies and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2015, Green Day was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's recognition on the Walk of Fame comes after headlining back-to-back weekends at the Coachella Music Festival last month.