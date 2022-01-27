‘Green Gaiter Bandit' Sought in 14 Southern California Bank Robberies

Authorities are trying to identify a man dubbed the “Green Gaiter Bandit” who is wanted in at least nine bank robberies and five attempted heists in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The first in the series of crimes was Oct. 11 at the Union Bank branch near North Harbor Boulevard and Hillcrest Park in Fullerton. The man, who wore a green neck gaiter during some of the robberies, left without any money in the attempted robbery, the FBI said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The most recent crime occurred last week in Placentia.

Over the past three months, the Green Gaiter Bandit is suspected in the following bank robberies or attempts, including on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 21: Wells Fargo, 1396 N. Rose Dr., Placentia (attempt)

Jan. 20: Wells Fargo, 2170 Harbor, Costa Mesa (attempt)

Jan. 10: Chase, 1310 West Artesia, Gardena

Jan. 7: US Bank, 25972 Muirlands Blvd., Mission Viejo

Dec. 31: Wells Fargo, 2300 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

Dec. 31: Chase, 2121 Torrance Blvd., Torrance

Dec. 30: Wells Fargo, 9971 Adams Avenue, Huntington Beach

Dec. 24: Wells Fargo, 2300 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa (attempt)

Dec. 23: Wells Fargo, 1403 Sartori, Torrance

Dec. 17: Wells Fargo, 2970 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

Dec. 3: Chase, 2970 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

Dec. 3: Chase, 21502 Brookhurst Blvd., Huntington Beach (attempt)

Oct. 30: Chase Bank, 21502 Brookhurst Blvd., Huntington Beach

Oct. 11: Union Bank, 911 N. Harbor, Fullerton (attempt)

During the robberies, the man enters the bank and either passes a note or makes a verbal command to a teller demanding money, fleeing on foot once he obtains it or after a failed attempt, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old who is about 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build and gray hair. He is known to wear a tan jacket and green neck gaiter during some robberies, but has also worn other workwear-style clothing and a variety of neck gaiters.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to call the FBI at 310-477-6565.