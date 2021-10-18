Green Peace, Meets Politics, Meets Hollywood at Rally Against Coastal Oil Production

In Laguna Beach on Monday, activist Jane Fonda spoke out at an anti-oil drilling rally.

"We already have more oil, gas and coal developed above ground than we can burn," Fonda said while protesters in the background tried to drown out the environmentalist by reminding her of a trip to Hanoi during the Vietnam War.

"We will do what we have to do to save our country from communists like you Jane Fonda," could be heard.

"It's not like I'm not used to this," she said.

The focus was to be on offshore oil drilling, with a gathering of elected officials calling for an end to California's coastal oil production.

"Stop offshore oil drilling once and for all," said Katrina Foley, an Orange County supervisor.

The U.S. Coast Guard estimates 25,000 gallons of crude leaked from an underwater pipeline forcing the closure of most of the Orange County coastline for nearly a week after it was first reported Oct. 2.

"This oil spill was our worst fears come to light," said Democratic Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

The protest happened Monday as a Congressional hearing was held to discuss the ecological and economic fall out from the oil spill.

Scott Breneman says his commercial fishing business dropped by 90% even though his catch comes from waters 90 miles away.

"It tells me some things are just out of my control," he said.

Petroleum officials say 30% of California's oil is produced locally. The rest is imported. They say there remains the issue of supply and demand.

"The idea that just by cutting off the spigot that Californians will get out of their cars or stop their living each day, the fact data, science do not show that to be the case," said Kevin Slagle, a spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association.