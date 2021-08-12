Greenblatt's Deli Closes After 95 Years

After serving the Los Angeles community for 95 years, Greenblatt's Deli and Fine Wines has closed.

The Jewish deli, located on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, first opened in 1926. Its closure marks yet another business casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as one of the best delis in LA, the restaurant served celebrities ranging from Marilyn Monroe to Marlon Brando to Halle Berry.

Wednesday night, customers lined up to bid the city staple a fond farewell, after hearing on social media just a few hours before Greenblatt's final closure that it would not reopen its doors.

"I'm shocked, because I never thought this would be a place that would go away," one customer said as she stood outside the deli. "This is an iconic place for everybody over the years."