Griffith Observatory recreated in Minecraft. How you can play the map

Los Angeles landmark the Griffith Observatory has been recreated in Minecraft for visitors to explore at home in a "whole new light."

The free, downloadable Minecraft map can be played on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and “allows visitors to engage with a unique, virtual version of Griffith Observatory in first-person,” an online statement reads.

While the map is free, Minecraft the game is not.

“(The map) features life-like art and architecture, abridged educational exhibits, a scavenger hunt side-quest, interactive elements, and surprises to reward the observer in everyone,” the website says.

The map is not a one-to-one recreation of the Observatory and features slight differences for playability and game limitations.

The Observatory has produced a step-by-step on how to properly download the map.

The Observatory, perched high above Los Angeles in scenic Griffith Park, was dedicated in May 1935. The building closed in 2002 for renovation and expansion, the first major capital improvement since it opened in 1935.

The Observatory reopened in November 2006. It has been the backdrop for many TV and film shoots, including 1955's "Rebel Without a Cause," "La La Land" (2016), "The Terminator" (1984) and more.